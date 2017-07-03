Polk County Sheriff's Office arrests 7th person for illegal dumping

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 67-year-old man last week as part of an ongoing sweep to convince people to clean up trashy yards and properties.

Neal Allen Darby, of Onalaska, was booked into the Polk County Jail on June 29 on a felony illegal dumping - 1,000 pounds or more than 200 cubic feet charge. He has since been released from the jail.

Darby’s arrest marks the seventh related arrest that authorities in Polk County have made in regard to people with too much junk on their properties.

Environmental Officer Deryl Oates said in a past interview that he has worked with these individuals for many months to have them clean up their yards. He said he has sent them notices and citations and some have been arrested on misdemeanor charges. The latest attempt is to file felony charges.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.