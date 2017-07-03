Polk County Sheriff's Office releases names of couple involved in boating incident

Search crews recovered a woman's body from Lake Livingston sometime between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Monday after she and her husband went missing on the lake Sunday evening.

Captain Shawn Phillips with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said the woman's body was found near the Beacon Bay Marina on Lake Livingston. Phillips said there is at least one more victim, presumably the woman's husband, but there could be more. Chief Deputy Byron Lyons said the body was found by someone on a jet ski.

Warden David Johnson, a TPW game warden, said the couple's boat washed ashore on the south side of Lake Livingston at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday., and someone called 911.

Johnson said the husband and wife were both on the boat when it went out on the lake.

"Right now what we're going to do is search where we made the recovery for her and kinda try to make a projected trajectory path of where it may be," Phillips said. "The wind would have blown and focus our search efforts there"

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the boat was registered to Glenn Burton Swanner, 45, and Wendy Denise Swanner, 45, of Brazoria. They owned a weekend home in Polk County, where deputies found both of their vehicles.

Phillips said crews would continue to search the lake until nightfall, as long as the weather cooperates.

