Affidavit: Lufkin man dragged 5-year-girl into bedroom, sexually assaulted her

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old man Saturday in connection to allegations that sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl.

John Jacob Williams, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charge. No bail amount has been set on his charge yet.

According to the arrest affidavit Est Texas News obtained on Monday, Child Protective Services contacted an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office detective on June 30 about a Child Advocacy Center interview that had been set up for a 5-year-old girl that had be sexually abused.

The victim’s mother allegedly walked in on Williams touching the girl inappropriately.

During the forensic interview, the alleged victim said that Williams dragged her into a bedroom an Angelina County home and removed her shorts, the affidavit stated. At that point, Williams allegedly she the girl his genitalia and sexually assaulted her.

A SANE nurse that performed an examination on the victim stated that the little girl had injuries that were consistent with her testimony that Williams had sexually assaulted her, the affidavit stated.

