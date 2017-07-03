Nacogdoches man known as 'American Flag Shotgun Guy' to appear on MTV

The video will air on MTV’s Ridiculousness on July 4th. (Source: KTRE Staff)

A video of Peppard running with a flag and firing a shotgun still has followers. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Tyler Peppard, the real person behind the online persona The American Flag Shotgun Guy, waves a flag in front of his car dealership. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Independence Day is upon us and what better time to talk about one of our very own East Texas patriots. Tyler Peppard is now making his TV debut.

This July 4th, it's MTV calling the American Flag Shotgun Guy.

"Get some,” Peppard says in the video.

When he was asked how long the video is, Peppard laughed and said,” That’s a 3-second video.”

It’s long enough to understand Peppard's sense of humor and how easily web browers are amused.

"I'm infamous for an online persona that was created in 2009 when I took a picture with a buddy of mine out on a hill and it went viral,” Peppard said. “I think it got 700 million views online. And we followed it up years later with a video, just a short clip. And then that went viral. And that's what they're going to be using on MTV tomorrow."

The used car salesman tends to receive those kinds of phone calls around patriotic holidays and when politics heat up.

"MTV called me right in the middle of a car sale,” Peppard said with a laugh.

Peppard had two deals going at once.

"Well, I kinda juggled between the car deal and the MTV producer because I really needed to sell a car,but I also wanted to be on MTV, too,” Peppard said with another laugh.

At a question asking if he succeeded at both, Peppard replied. I didn’t. I didn’t sell the car.”

Nevertheless, Peppard said he's sticking to his day job.

"This is the actual flag for the video,” Peppard said. “I keep on display here up at my dealership Peppard Autoplex."

The plug is free. So is the shared patriotism.

Peppard said he'll be shooting off a lot of dangerous fireworks tonight and tomorrow. The rest of the time, he'll be spending time with family and friends, which Peppard said the Fourth of July is all about.

