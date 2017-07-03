Blood Center locations in Lufkin, Nacogoches will be open on Fourth of July

The Blood Center East Texas has holiday hours. The Nacogdoches center will be open on July 4 for four hours. The Lufkin Center will be open on Wednesday. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The Blood Center offices in several East Texas towns will be observing special hours for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

The Nacogdoches center will be open from 8 Tuesday morning until 2 p.m.

The Lufkin location, which is normally closed Wednesdays, will also be open from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. that date.

Every summer, blood donations tend to drop off as donors take vacations.

At the same time, accidents increase, providing an even greater need for emergency blood supplies. Donors are asked before barbecue and fireworks, to stop off and do your part to save a life.

