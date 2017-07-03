Blood Center locations in Lufkin, Nacogoches will be open on Fourth of July

The Blood Center offices in several East Texas towns will be observing special hours for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.More >>
The Blood Center offices in several East Texas towns will be observing special hours for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.More >>
Osvaldo Mata, the 2-year-old boy who almost drowned at the splash Kingdom waterpark in Nacogdoches, is playing at his home in Henderson.More >>
Independence Day is upon us and what better time to talk about one of our very own East Texas patriots. Tyler Peppard is now making his TV debut.More >>
Emergency personnel are searching Lake Livingston for a missing couple after their empty boat washed ashore Sunday night.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old woman Friday in connection to allegations that she tried to force her way into a home in the 100 block of Lang Drive an effort to assault her ex-husband’s current wife.More >>