2-year-old boy who almost drowned at Nacogdoches waterpark is doing well

Osvaldo Mata, 2, was spotted floating facedown at Splash Kingdom water park in Nacogdoches on July 2. He was revived and treated at a Houston hospital is home tonight. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Diedre Conner (left) and Kelly Patterson Husband (right) are two registered nurses who came to the aide of 2 ½ year old Osvaldo Mata of Henderson. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Osvaldo Mata, the 2-year-old boy who almost drowned at the Splash Kingdom waterpark in Nacogdoches, was playing at his home in Henderson Monday.

He's doing well after being treated by EMT's and Houston doctors.

On Saturday, he was found drowning after wandering away from his family at Splash Kingdom. According to his mother, he was gone less than a few minutes.

The child, who wasn’t wearing a life jacket, was spotted floating face down by Kelly Patterson Husband's cousin. Husband, a registered nurse and her good friend Diedre Conner, who called 911, went into lifesaving mode.

"I rolled him over and he's blue and I knew,” Husband said. “She looked at me, and she said, 'What can I do?’ And I made eye contact with her and said, ‘Call 911 right now.’ And I'm steadily (indicating pumping heart) and at that point somebody dropped to their knees at the head to do breaths. They were trying to find a pulse, and I said, ‘He doesn't have one, don't do that. Don't worry, let's... They shocked the baby twice. But when he swept the mouth I think it was pivotal. It was a turning moment."

Both Husband and Conner ask that no one blame the parents for the toddler slipping away from watch. They urge everyone to learn CPR and how to use an AED and urge the water park staff and patrons to keep watch of one another.

