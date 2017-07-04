Foul play not suspected in death of couple involved in boating incident at Lake Livingston

Search crews have recovered the body of a man reported missing in Lake Livingston.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, crews discovered the body of Glenn Burton Swanner, 45, after he floated to the top of the lake.

Swanner’s discovery comes a few days after he and his wife, Wendy Denise Swanner, 45, went missing at Lake Livingston Sunday evening.

According to Game Warden David Johnson, with Texas Parks and Wildlife, the couple’s boat washed ashore on the south side of Lake Livingston at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. A resident called 911 after the boat floated up against the rocks unattended off of Tigerville Rd.

"We noticed that there were cell phones in it and no occupants," said Tim Surratt, who dialed 911. "So we immediately called the Sheriff's Office. We knew there was trouble because his wallet was on the seat and there were four cell phones because. This freaked us out because how can that many people be missing."

Monday morning, crews discovered the body of Glenn’s wife, Wendy, near the Beacon Bay Marina at the Lake.

Two dive team members, local fire department, and game wardens all assisted the investigation, which Game Warden Shawn Phillips says they are wrapping up.

Press release from Polk County Sheriff's Office:

On July 2, 2017, at 7:45pm, Chief Deputy Byron Lyons, advised the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an unattended boat up against the rocks on Lake Livingston near the 100 block of Tigerville Rd. The caller advised the deck boat was unattended and they were afraid someone might be hurt. Chief Lyons said a search was begun in the area by the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Scenic Loop Volunteer Fire Department, Cape Royale Search and Rescue and the U. S. Coast Gard. Chief Lyons said the search was suspended around 11:00 pm, Due to rough waters. It was discovered during the investigation the boat was registered to a Glenn and Wendy Swanner, from Brazoria Texas, who owned a weekend home here in Polk County where Deputies located the Swanner’s vehicles.

On July 3, 2017, at 10:15am, Chief Deputy Byron Lyons, said the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject on a Jet Ski, advising he had found the body of a female floating on Lake Livingston south of Tigerville Park. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens were able to recover the body at which time Justice of the Peace PCT. #2 Sarah Arnett held an inquest and had the body transferred to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office, to determine the cause of death. At press time the Game Wardens had not recovered Glenn Swanner.

Chief Lyons advised on July 4, 2017, @ 7:00am, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a fisherman on Lake Livingston, advising he had found a body floating on Lake Livingston. The Texas Game Wardens along with Scenic Loop Volunteer Fire Department and the Cape Royale Emergency Rescue unit were called out in assisting with recovering the body. The body is believed to be that of Glenn Swanner who along with his wife were reported missing after their boat floated up against the rocks unattended off Tigerville Rd. Wendy Swanner was recovered and a positive identification was made by her father on July 3, 2017. A preliminary identification was made by clothing and jewelry found on the body. The body was sent to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office by PCT #2 Judge Sarah Arnett, where a positive ID and cause of death will be determined. Chief Lyons, advised at this time foul play is not suspected and the case is pending the results of both autopsies.

