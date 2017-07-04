Search crews recover body of man involved in boating incident at Lake Livingston

Search crews have recovered the body of a man reported missing in Lake Livingston.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, crews discovered the body of Glenn Burton Swanner, 45, after he floated to the top of the lake.

Swanner’s discovery comes a few days after he and his wife, Wendy Denise Swanner, 45, went missing at Lake Livingston Sunday evening.

According to Warden David Johnson, with Texas Parks and Wildlife, the couple’s boat washed ashore on the south side of Lake Livingston at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, someone then dialed 911.

Monday morning, crews discovered the body of Glenn’s wife, Wendy, near the Beacon Bay Marina at the Lake.

Two dive team members, local fire department, and game wardens all assisted the investigation, which Game Warden Shawn Phillips says they are wrapping up.

