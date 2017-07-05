Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies arrest 2nd suspect in Goodrich shooting incident

Law enforcement officers with the Deep East Texas Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force have captured the 34-year-old suspect in a shooting incident that occurred in Goodrich early Tuesday morning.More >>
Law enforcement officers with the Deep East Texas Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force have captured the 34-year-old suspect in a shooting incident that occurred in Goodrich early Tuesday morning.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday night in connection to allegations that he robbed the Crown Colony Food Mart at gunpoint while he was wearing an Iron Man mask.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday night in connection to allegations that he robbed the Crown Colony Food Mart at gunpoint while he was wearing an Iron Man mask.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting incident that occurred in Goodrich on June 27.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting incident that occurred in Goodrich on June 27.More >>
Search crews have recovered the body of a missing man in Lake Livingston.More >>
Search crews have recovered the body of a missing man in Lake Livingston.More >>
The Blood Center offices in several East Texas towns will be observing special hours for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.More >>
The Blood Center offices in several East Texas towns will be observing special hours for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.More >>
Osvaldo Mata, the 2-year-old boy who almost drowned at the splash Kingdom waterpark in Nacogdoches, is playing at his home in Henderson.More >>
Osvaldo Mata, the 2-year-old boy who almost drowned at the splash Kingdom waterpark in Nacogdoches, is playing at his home in Henderson.More >>