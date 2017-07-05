Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies arrest 2nd suspect in Goodrich shooting incident

Law enforcement officers with the Deep East Texas Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force have captured the 34-year-old suspect in a shooting incident that occurred in Goodrich early Tuesday morning.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting incident that occurred in Goodrich on June 27.

The victim, who was shot three times with a .45-caliber pistol, showed authorities a Backpage.com ad that he used to contact the second suspect and another female for sexual services, the arrest affidavit stated.

Shakiya D. Fitzgerald, 25, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Her bail amount has been set at $100,000.

The other suspect in the case is Deangelo M. Glover. Glover, 34, is also still being held in the Polk County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly charge. Glover’s bail amount has been set at $100,000 as well.

According to the arrest affidavit, East Texas News obtained Wednesday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in the early morning hours of June 27 about a man who had been shot several times at a location on Tyler Street in Goodrich.

When the PCSO deputies arrived at a home next to the Polk County Precinct 1 Commissioner’s Office, they found Jeffery Lyons in his yard. He was bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.

Later, the PCSO detective on the case looked at security camera footage from the Precinct 1 Commissioner’s Office. According to the affidavit, the video showed Lyons walking toward his home when a white-colored, four-door vehicle pulled in next to him, and he started talking to its occupants.

When the vehicle backed into the Precinct 1 Commissioner’s Office parking lot, the PCSO detective was able to make out the vehicle’s license plate and identify it as a 2016 Nissan Versa with out-of-state plates, the affidavit stated.

At one point, a woman got out of the car and talked with Lyons out of camera range, the affidavit stated. The PCSO detective said in the affidavit that he saw on the video that Lyons and the woman started fighting with each other.

Then a man who was later identified as Glover got out of the car with a woman who was later identified as Fitzgerald, and they tried to break up the fight. Glover then allegedly fired a pistol toward Lyons five times while the other man was on the ground.

After he fired the shots, Glover got back in the car and drove away.

According to the affidavit, the vehicle was identified as Hertz rental car that was rented by Glover on June 15 in Houston. The PCSO detective was able to obtain several photos of Glover and Fitzgerald that matched photos obtained from the surveillance cameras, the affidavit stated.

When the PCSO detective interviewed Lyons at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston on June 29, the victim showed him the Backpage.com ad that he used to contact the two women for sexual services, the affidavit stated.

Law enforcement officers with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force captured Glover in Houston on June 28. Fitzgerald was with Glover when he was arrested, the affidavit stated.

During the investigation, the PCSO detective learned that Fitzgerald had the same photos posted on her Facebook page that were on the Backpage.com add, the affidavit stated. In addition, the photos matched the description of the woman that Lyons described.

