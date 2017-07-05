Lufkin PD: Man wearing Iron Man mask robbed Crown Colony Food Mart

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday night in connection to allegations that he robbed the Crown Colony Food Mart at gunpoint while he was wearing an Iron Man mask.

Steven Jolley, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge and a misdemeanor failure to maintain financial responsibility charge. Collectively, his bail amount has been set at $200,319.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department said that Jolley entered the Crown Colony Food Mart at about 11:30 p.m. wearing an Iron Man mask.

“The clerk told officers he stuck a pistol in her face, demanded money from the register, and apologized before fleeing on foot into a wooded area behind the store,” Pebsworth said.

A short time later, Lufkin PD officers found Jolley walking at the edge of the woods on Champions Drive, Pebsworth said. She added that he was shirtless and covered with grass. Jolley allegedly told the officers that he was out for a job in the neighborhood.

Eventually, Jolley admitted to the robbery, saying that he has a young son and has been unable to get a job, Pebsworth said.

“He apologized and said that he is doing 10 years probation for robbery,” Pebsworth said. “He added that he’s afraid he’ll be going to prison for a long time.”

Pebsworth said Jolley used a BB-gun pistol to rob the Crown Colony Food Mart.

Tuesday night’s arrest wasn’t Jolley’s first run-in with the law. He was arrested for robbing Lufkin’s Casa Ole’ restaurant in June of 2015. He used a BB pistol that time as well.

Just after 11 p.m. on June 25, 2015, Lufkin police responded to a reported robbery at Case Ole' Restaurant. The manager of the restaurant told police that after hearing a knock at the back door he opened it, assuming it was an employee. However, when the manager opened the door, a masked man pointed a handgun at him and entered the restaurant.

The suspect demanded the money and accompanied the manager to the office at gunpoint and took cash. He then fled on foot. When making the initial report, the manager thought he recognized the suspect as a former employee named Steve Jolley.

A short time later, the responding officers found Jolley, who was 18 at the time, walking near the restaurant carrying a backpack. When a police officer attempted to stop Jolley, he fled on foot into the woods.

Officers apprehended Jolly a short time later. A realistic-looking BB pistol with a simulated suppressor, a Casa Ole’ bank bag filled with cash, black clothing matching the description given by the victim, and a paintball mask were also found inside the backpack he was carrying.

Jolley was indicted and later convicted of second-degree robbery in that case, according to Angelina County court records. In September of 2015, Jolley was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In December Judge Bob Inselmann of the 217 Judicial District Court gave Jolley shock probation.

