Affidavit: 1-year-old boy in Center woman's home tested positive for meth

Officers with the Center Police Department arrested a 25-year-old woman last week in connection to allegations that a 1-year-old boy who lived in her home tested positive for methamphetamine on June 13.

Morgan Maree Cordoza-Montejo, of Center, was booked into the Shelby County Jail on a felony child endangerment charge.

According to the arrest affidavit East Texas news obtained on Wednesday, Cordoza-Montejo put the 1-year-old boy “in imminent danger of death, bodily injury, or physical or mental impairment” by exposing the child to meth.

On June 28, a Child Protective Services investigator contacted the Center Police Department about a child that had tested positive for meth on June 13.

