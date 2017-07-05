DPS: 18-year-old Broaddus woman dies after 1-vehicle rollover wreck

An 18-year-old Broaddus woman died Wednesday morning as a result of injuries she suffered in a one-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 83 that occurred Tuesday night.

According to press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the preliminary crash investigation states that Victoria Parker was driving a 2006 Chevrolet car east on FM 83 when her car went off the road to the right, struck a tree, and then overturned. The wreck happened about eight miles east of Broaddus.

Parker was airlifted from the scene by medical helicopter and taken to East Texas Medical Center-Tyler, where she was pronounced dead at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday. A 16-year-old passenger in the car was not injured in the wreck, the press release stated.

The crash is still under investigation.

