Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 07/05/17

Texas Travel Plaza at 4010 South Street: 16 demerits for two pre-packaged products needed to be discarded, nacho cheese not stored properly in cooler, back flow preventer needed for outside hose, one dented can needed to be discarded, food items without proper date marking, bathroom floors and walls not smooth and easily cleanable, dumpster lids not kept closed, weeds in back and side areas of the property needed to be removed, and microwave not kept clean and sanitary.

Napoli’s at 2119 North Street: 10 demerits for boxed foods stored improperly, thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, hand towels needed at all hand sinks, one broken knife needed to be discarded, lights in food prep area needed to be repaired, dumpster lids not kept closed, and floor and wall areas weren’t smooth and easily cleanable.

Donut Palace at 1511 North University Drive: 8 demerits for buckets of food stored improperly, spray bottle labeled incorrectly, and hand wash sink used for something other than hand washing.

Chicken Express at 1614 North University Drive: 8 demerits for spray bottle labeled incorrectly, thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, soap and paper towels needed at all hand sinks, and dumpster lids not kept closed.

Nijaya at 4919 North Street, Suite 104: 7 demerits for thermometers not provided for all coolers, cooks, and freezers, hand towels not present at all hand sinks, hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing, ice maker vent needed to be cleaned, and floors not kept swept up behind equipment.

Donut Palace at 1822 South Street: 5 demerits for hot water not at proper temperature at hand wash sink, and vents not kept clean.

Baymont Seafood Inn at 709 N. University Drive: 5 demerits for items in cooler not date-marked, items stacked up near back door, outside needed to be weed-eaten, ice scoop not stored properly, and flies in building.

Taco Casa at 1133 North University: 4 demerits for paper towels needed in men’s bathroom and damaged utensil needed to be discarded.

Wingstop at 4909 North Street, Suite 206: 3 demerits for one dented canned food item needed to be discarded and vents not kept clean.

Sonic Drive-in at 3419 South Street: 4 demerits for hot water not turning off at hand sink, one metal spatula needed to be replaced because it wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable, and vents and ceiling tiles not kept clean.

Domino’s Pizza at 2403 North Street: 4 demerits for visible thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, scoops not stored properly, and vents not kept clean.

Java Jack’s at 1122 North Street: 3 demerits for thermometer not provided for prep cooler and floor areas weren’t smooth and easily cleanable.

Courtyard Grill at Splash Kingdom at 401 North University Drive: 2 demerits for use-by dates needed on chicken and hamburger meat.

Popeye’s at 1519 North University Drive: 1 demerit for base of wall needed to be repaired because it wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable.

Marble Slab at 2425 North Street: 1 demerit for vents not kept clean.