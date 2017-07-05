Beloved Nacogdoches surgeon set to retire after 43 years of life-saving service

Construction is complete on a new health clinic located in North Lufkin. The clinic is part of expansion of East Texas Community Health Services. The clinic will provide facilities to residents in the area who lack access to nearby health care.More >>
No one likes the idea of having surgery, but when it's necessary, there's one Nacogdoches surgeon East Texans often request.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday night in connection to allegations that he robbed the Crown Colony Food Mart at gunpoint while he was wearing an Iron Man mask.More >>
An 18-year-old Broaddus woman died Wednesday morning as a result of injuries she suffered in a one-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 83 that occurred Tuesday night.More >>
Officers with the Center Police Department arrested a 25-year-old woman last week in connection to allegations that a 1-year-old boy who lived in her home tested positive for methamphetamine on June 13.More >>
