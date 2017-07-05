Community health clinic hiring staff after completion of construction in North Lufkin

Construction is complete on a new health clinic located in North Lufkin. The clinic is part of expansion of East Texas Community Health Services. The clinic will provide facilities to residents in the area who lack access to nearby health care.

“I have to take her to the doctor. I have to make sure she is taken care of and that's why I come,” said Elayne McClendon.

McClendon travels from Houston adding up more than 250 miles each week, to help take her mother to the doctor's appointments. She's helping her father who's unable to drive his wife now, but McClendon said they aren’t the only ones in the area struggling to get across town.



“A lot of the people in the area are on fixed income and they don't have access to having someone coming to pick them up,” McClendon said.



The completion of the community clinic in North Lufkin plans to change the need. The clinic was funded from a $650,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

North Lufkin is improving through the support of the Temple Foundation, and Stephen F. Austin State University's School of Social Work as community partners.



“Putting something that is more convenient for the residents in Angelina County was our goal when we applied for this federal money for a new satellite clinic,” said Robin Moore, the CEO of East Texas Community Health Services.



After undergoing a transformation from the construction which started in April, the walls have fresh paint and new hardwood floors. In addition, the clinic is setup with new exam rooms and storage for medical supplies.



“What's next is getting everybody hired to be in the building,” Moore said.

The staff of a doctor, a nurse, and two assistants will start small but Moore said they hope to eventually expand.

McClendon said, with this new clinic, she'll have more free time.

“I probably would not have to come as much as I do now. But I would still like to come,” McClendon said.

The clinic is hoping to open its doors by the end of the month or early August.

The facility will accept a variety of insurances.

The CEO said they want the public’s input on naming the new clinic. Email name submissions or feedback to Willy Watts at wwatts@etchc.com.

