Lufkin child sex crime suspect captured in Henderson Co.

Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old man on a child pornography charge last week in connection to allegations that he posted nude pictures and an explicit video of an underage girl on Snapchat.More >>
A little less than a month after he resigned from his position as the assistant chief of the Stephen F. Austin State University Police Department, Chris Rivers has accepted a plea bargain deal of one year of deferred adjudication for falsifying government documents in May of 2016.More >>
The cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Lufkin's Judith Street Wednesday night is still under investigation, according to the city's fire marshal. Lufkin Fire Marshal Keith Cole said a mother and her two sons were home when the fire broke started at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Construction is complete on a new health clinic located in North Lufkin. The clinic is part of expansion of East Texas Community Health Services. The clinic will provide facilities to residents in the area who lack access to nearby health care.More >>
No one likes the idea of having surgery, but when it's necessary, there's one Nacogdoches surgeon East Texans often request.More >>
