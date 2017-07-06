Lufkin child sex crime suspect captured in Henderson Co.

Law enforcement have arrested an East Texas man wanted on a child sex crime charge.

James Trevor Broomfield was arrested Wednesday evening in Chandler, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

The 19-year-old was wanted on a felony warrant for sexual assault of a child, involving a 13-year-old girl.

Crime Stoppers requested assistance in locating Broomfield on Monday and received several tips, according to the organization's Facebook page.

