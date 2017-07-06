Mother, 2 sons escape fire on Lufkin's Judith Street; house a total loss

The cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Lufkin's Judith Street Wednesday night is still under investigation, according to the city's fire marshal.

Lufkin Fire Marshal Keith Cole said a mother and her two sons were home when the fire broke started at about 9 p.m. Wednesday. He said they got out of the house with no injuries.

Lufkin fire crews put the fire out in about 30 minutes, Cole said.

The house was a total loss.

