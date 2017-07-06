Affidavit: Pineland man posted nude pics, explicit video of underage girl online

Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old man on a child pornography charge last week in connection to allegations that he posted nude pictures and an explicit video of an underage girl on Snapchat.

Damion Deshawn Thomas, of Pineland, was booked into the Sabine County Jail a felony possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute charge.

According to the arrest affidavit, the girl’s mother spoke to a Sabine County Sheriff’s Office deputy on June 24 and said that Thomas had posted nude pictures of her daughter, who is a minor under the age of 18, on Snapchat.

Later, the girl came to the sheriff’s office to talk to the deputy. He was able to retrieve the photos from Snapchat, he placed them into evidence, the affidavit stated.

When Thomas came to the sheriff’s office for a non-custodial interview with the SCSO deputy on June 25, he admitted to posting four nude photos and an explicit video of the victim on Snapchat because he was mad at the victim.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.