Man killed in wreck on US 59 north of Lufkin

A 50-year-old Lufkin man died in a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a car that occurred on U.S. Highway 59 north of Lufkin Thursday afternoon.

Four other people were taken to a Lufkin hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the preliminary crash investigation shows that the wreck happened at about 12:37 p.m. Thursday.

A 1997 Mercury passenger car driven by John Dannar, 28, of Lufkin, was traveling north in the inside of U.S. 59 when it unsafely changed lanes in front of a 2007 Mack log hauler driven by Earnest Richardson, 66, of Lufkin, the press release stated. The passenger side of the Mercury struck the Mack truck, and both vehicles came to a stop in the ditch north of Rivercrest Road.

Jesse King, of Lufkin, was the front passenger in the Mercury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dannar and three other passengers in the car were taken to Lufkin’s Woodland Heights Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries, the press release stated.

Richardson was no injured in the wreck, the press release stated.

The crash is still under investigation.

