Stanley, an active three-legged dog, would be a great fit with any size family

Stanley is a one and half year-old Chihuahua and dachshund mix at the Winnie Berry Animal Shelter. He had an accident involving a car a few years ago, that caused him to only have three legs.

However, Winnie Berry Director Mike Stevens,said that Stanley's missing leg doesn't stop him from having fun and running around.

"Stanley would probably settle into a family of just about any size," Stevens said. "But, I think somewhere where maybe there was just one or two kids. That would be a great fit for him."

A family with younger kids is no challenge for Stanley.

"He has been around kids from ages five and up," said Stevens "And, he has been very good with other dogs."

The Winnie Berry Animal Shelter welcomes families to come visit, along with their other dogs.

"Of course, if you have a dog or dogs in your household, we would certainly like to get them together for a short play date and see how they do," said Stevens

The animal shelter is located off North John Redditt in Lufkin, open Monday to Saturday, but it is closed on Sundays.

