Martin, Donaldson lead Blue Jays past McCullers, Astros 7-4

By PAUL ATTFIELD

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) - Russell Martin homered and matched a season high with three hits, Josh Donaldson broke out of his slump with a go-ahead single and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 7-4 on Thursday night.

Francisco Liriano (5-4) pitched six solid innings and Roberto Osuna converted his 21st consecutive save opportunity as the Blue Jays, who began the night last in the AL East, won their third straight. Houston, which has the best record in the majors at 58-28, had won four in a row and eight of 10.

Marwin Gonzalez and Carlos Beltran homered for the Astros, handed a rare defeat on the road. The AL West leaders fell to 31-10 away from home as All-Star pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (7-2) lost for the first time since April.

Toronto trailed 2-1 before the game turned as the Blue Jays batted around in a five-run fifth. Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, ended an 0-for-15 slide with a two-run single that put Toronto in front.

