Garrison man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting girl 20 years ago

A Nacogdoches County judge sentenced a Garrison man to 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Friday morning for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl about 20 years ago.

Horace Kent Rambin, 43, appeared in Judge Campbell Cox’s 145th Judicial District Court Friday morning for a sentencing hearing. Rambin pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child last week. The sentence was agreed upon between special prosecutors and Rambin before the hearing.

Rambin was originally arrested on a first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charge back in 2014. The investigation into his case started after a woman told authorities Rambin sexually assaulted her when she was 12 years old.

The woman gave a detailed account of how Rambin forced her to have sex with him when she was a girl.

Hambin was indicted on three first-degree felony aggravated assault of a child charges and four felony indecency with a child charges in February of 2015.

Then in February of 2016, a visiting judge declared a mistrial before Rambin’s jury trial was set to start in the 145th Judicial District Court.

In a previous East Texas News, Andrew Jones, a prosecutor with the Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s Office, said one of the jurors knew one of the witnesses too well, but didn’t realize it beforehand.

