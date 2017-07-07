Polk County grand jury indicts woman involved in fatal wreck for murder

A Polk County grand jury indicted a 51-year-old Onalaska woman for murder and intoxication assault in connection to a fatal 2016 wreck involving a car and two motorcycles that claimed the life of a Montgomery man and seriously injured his passenger.

East Texas News obtained the list of Polk County indictments Friday morning.

Melisa Ann Miller was indicted on two felony charges - murder and intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. When Miller was arrest back in June of 2016, she was charged with intoxicated manslaughter, intoxicated assault, and possession of a dangerous drug.

The charges stemmed from a wreck that occurred n FM 356 June 25, 2016.

Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon said the grand jury went by the felony murder provision of Section 19.02(b)(3) of the Texas Penal Code in choosing to charge her with that instead of intoxicated manslaughter.

"The allegation is that she was coming another felony offense (felony DWI - two prior convictions) and committed an act clearly dangerous to human life, which caused the death of an individual,” Hon said.

Miller's next court date is scheduled for July 26.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release, the accident occurred at about 9 p.m. about four miles north of Onalaska. A 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor driven by Miller was heading east on FM 356 when it crossed the center line, went into the westbound lanes, and struck two Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Miller was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston, where she was treated and released.

Ronald Lee Creech, 54, of Huntsville, was the first motorcyclist that was hit. He was treated at the scene and released.

The driver and passenger of the second motorcycle were identified as James Thomas Bradberry, 38, and Melissa Bradberry, both of Montgomery.

Both of them were taken to the Conroe Medical Center, and James Bradberry was pronounced dead at about 11:30 p.m., the press release stated. Melissa Bradberry was later transported to a Houston hospital.

The Polk County grand jury also indicted a man and a woman from Livingston whose young son tested positive for methamphetamine. Kenton Gregory Roehl, 45, and Janette Leigh Trahan, 45, were each indicted for felony child endangerment.

Roehl's next court date is set for July 8, and Trahan's next court appearance will be on Aug. 1.

According to the arrest affidavit, a PCSO detective received a case file from Child Protective Services on March 13 in reference to a child who “was born in 2006” testing positive for meth.

The PCSO detective wrote in the affidavit that Roehl and Trahan, the boy’s father and mother, failed to provide their son with a safe living environment and exposed him to meth.

The PCSO detective obtained the warrant on March 28.

In addition, the Polk County grand jury indicted Lashunda Michelle Smith for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to allegations that she was involved in a May 19 shooting incident in which a man is suspected of driving up to a house and firing two or three shots toward it.

According to Polk County recordsd, Smith's next court hearing is set for July 11.

Lt. Matt Parrish, a spokesman for the Livingston Police Department, stated that during the investigation into the alleged shooting incident, they discovered that Smith was in the car with Christopher Lynn Wyatt the other suspect in the case, and she had a 1-year-old child with her.

Smith had some outstanding arrest warrants as well, Parrish said. He added that even though a child endangerment charge hasn’t been filed yet, one could be later.

In an earlier story, Parrish said Wyatt, 21, of Livingston, was booked into the Polk County jail on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Parish said that witnesses told police that a man driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala pulled up to a house in the 1000 block of State Street at about 10:36 p.m. on April 30 and fired two to three shots before he sped out of the driveway.

A front passenger window on one of the vehicles in the drive way was shot out, Parish said. He also said there was a bullet hole through the vehicle.

Kelly Michael Mayton, 43, of Livingston, was indicted for indecency to a child by exposure in connection to allegations that he exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl and tried to video her.

No court dates are pending for Mayton.

