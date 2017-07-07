Crockett PD officers find AK-47, stolen hand gun when they serve robbery warrant

Officers with the Trinity Police Department arrested three men Wednesday in connection to allegations that they worked together to rob a man at gunpoint.

Officers with the Trinity Police Department arrested three men Wednesday in connection to allegations that they worked together to rob a man at gunpoint.

When officers with the Crockett Police Department went to a apartment on Lewis Circle to serve an arrest warrant on a robbery suspect Thursday, they found an AK-47 semiautomatic rifle and a stolen hand gun hidden in a couch in the living room.

In addition to the felony aggravated robbery charge, Gujuan Malik Freeman was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm, which are both felonies.

According to the probable cause affidavit obtained by Lt. Clayton Smith, he and other officers went to a home in the 100 block of Lewis Circle at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday to serve the aggravated robbery on Freeman. They also served as search warrant at the same time.

Freeman’s aggravated robbery warrant was in connection to allegations that he took part in a home-invasion robbery that occurred on June 29.

The affidavit stated that the Crockett Police Department had been receiving calls to check out suspicious activity at that residence. Callers said occupants of the home were displaying handguns and rifles when people walked by the apartment.

In addition, numerous witnesses told Smith that they had seen two men running in and out of the apartment with guns, the affidavit stated.

After the search warrant was executed, the people in the home were ordered outside and told to lay face down on the ground. Once everyone was outside and on the ground, they were detained and identified.

Once Freeman was identified and read his Miranda warning, he told Smith that there was a legal AK-47 inside the apartment that belonged to his friend, the affidavit stated. He also allegedly admitted to knowing that the gun was inside the apartment.

Later, when the Crockett Police officers interviewed one of the women that had been at the apartment, she told them that Freeman and his friends had been sitting in the living room when CPD officers arrived at the residence. According to the affidavit, the woman told authorities that Freeman and his friend started talking about hiding the guns.

Both men were found lying near where the two guns had been hidden in couch cushions, the affidavit stated.

Theft of firearm charges are pending against Freeman’s friend, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit stated that the handgun found in the couch was stolen during a burglary.

In December of 2016, Freeman and two other men were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a home in the 100 block of Aspen Street in Trinity on Dec. 14, 2016.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.