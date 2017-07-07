Further investigation reveals new details in wreck which killed Lufkin man

DPS troopers have determined new details which show the driver of a car in which the passenger was killed in a wreck on Thursday may not have been at fault.

According to a press release, the investigation has revealed the 18-wheeler driver was behind a 1997 Mercury car, driven by John Dannar, 28, of Lufkin. They were both in the northbound left lane because the right lane was closed for construction. Investigators believe the Mercury slowed in preparation for a right turn onto Rivercrest Road. The truck swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid a collision and struck the car in the passenger side.

Jesse King, 50, of Lufkin, died at the scene.

Earnest Richardson, 66, of Lufkin, was the driver of the truck and was not injured.

An initial investigation indicated Dannar had made an unsafe lane change and hit the truck from the passenger side.

DPS released the details of the further investigation on Friday.

