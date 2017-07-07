Affidavit: Man sexually assaulted 15-year-old girl, 2nd man exposed himself to her

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection to allegations that one of them sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, and the other one exposed himself to the girl when he came into the room to ask to have a “threesome.”

Michael T. Tarver, 18, of Buna, was arrested and charged with second-degree felony sexual assault of a child. The other suspect in the case, Brandon Alan Ripka, 21, of Kirbyville, was arrested and charged with third-degree felony indecency with a child-exposure.

According to the arrest affidavit for Tarver, a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a home on County Road 715 in Buna at about 6 a.m. on June 25 to check out a report of a verbal disturbance.

When the JCSO deputy arrived on the scene, he talked to a father and his two daughters, ages 17 and 15.

The father told the deputy that his 17-year-old daughter called him on the phone and told he she found her 15-year-old sister and Tarver in a room in the home together, the affidavit. The affidavit stated that the 15-year-old only had panties on, and Tarver left the house wearing only a shirt and underwear.

On the next day, the responding JCSO deputy spoke to the sheriff’s office investigator who took over the case that the victim’s father had contacted him to tell him that his 15-year-old girl had written a detailed letter about what had happened.

The girl wrote that Tarver and Ripka came to her house, picked her and her sister up, and took them to a home in the 2200 block of County Road 715 in Buna in the early morning hours of June 25, the affidavit stated. While they were at the house. Tarver allegedly took her to a bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

“[The alleged victim] asked [Tarver] why he was doing this and told him to stop, but he wouldn’t the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the victim wrote in the letter that Ripka came into the room several times to ask if they could have a threesome.

Later, the girls’ father brought them to the Jasper County Subcourthouse in Buna to talk to the JCSO detective. The victim told the detective the same account she had written in the letter, the affidavit stated. She also said the last time Ripka came into the room to ask for a threesome, he was completely naked, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the 17-year-old girl told the JCSO detective that when she opened the door to the room, she saw Tarver on top of her sister.

An exam by a SANE nurse indicated that the 15-year-old victim had injuries that were consistent with her account that she had been sexually assaulted.

She also told the sexual assault nurse examiner same things she told the JCSO detective and wrote in her letter, the affidavit stated.

When the JCSO detective spoke to Tarver on June 30, Tarver admitted to having sex with the 15-year-old, the affidavit stated. During the interview, he also allegedly said that Ripka was unclothed when he came into the room to ask for a threesome.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved