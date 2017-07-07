Affidavit: Man sexually assaulted 15-year-old girl, 2nd man exposed himself to her

A story that has made headlines in East Texas for the past three years is know being told to America in a new TV episode on Investigation Discovery.More >>
A Nacogdoches County judge sentenced a Garrison man to 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Friday morning for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl about 20 years ago.More >>
Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested four people on 37 drug, weapons, and child endangerment charges Sunday afternoon after individuals in one car allegedly chased another one, and gunshots were exchanged between the two vehicles.More >>
A Houston County grand jury has indicted four people accused of firing shots at each other from separate vehicles, putting two children in danger.More >>
When officers with the Crockett Police Department went to a apartment on Lewis Circle to serve an arrest warrant on a robbery suspect Thursday, they found an AK-47 semiautomatic rifle and a stolen hand gun hidden in a couch in the living room.More >>
