Houston County grand jury indicts 4 on multiple drug, weapons, child endangerment charges

A Houston County grand jury has indicted four people accused of firing shots at each other from separate vehicles, putting two children in danger.

Ravion Deion Bogan, of Lufkin, Christopher Calvin, of Crockett, and Gizel Yadira Hernandez, of Lufkin, are each charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangering a child, two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone and one count of theft of firearm. Hope Calvin, of Crockett, is charged with possession of a a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, theft of firearm and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

All four were arrested on March 12 by Crockett police after Hope Calvin called 911 and said she was being chased by another vehicle and that the people in the other vehicle had fired shots at her, her husband, Christopher Calvin and the two children in their car.

While Hope Calvin was on the phone with dispatch, they pulled into the parking lot of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, where officers were able to make contact with everyone involved in the situation, according to a previous report.

The chasing vehicle was a 2014 Honda Accord driven by Gizel Hernandez. Her passenger was identified as Ravion Bogan, a previous press release stated.

After the officers started the investigation and took statements, they discovered guns and drugs in both cars, the press release stated. When the officers checked Christopher Calvin for outstanding warrants, they found that he had three.

During the investigation, Crockett PD officers seized two pistols from the cars, the press release stated. When they ran the weapons’ serial numbers, they found that the .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol had been reported stolen by the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, and the .40-caliber Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol had been reported stolen by the Lufkin Police Department, the press release stated.

The investigators also learned that the people in the two cars had fired shots at each other while they were traveling in the area of Davy Crockett Park just before they were stopped by law enforcement in the sheriff’s office parking lot.

The grand jury also indicted Ricky James Majeski, 53, of Grapeland. He is accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl on Feb. 25. Deputies with the Houston County Sheriiff's Office arrested him on March 2.

According to the arrest affidavit, the alleged victim and her family were at Majeski’s house in Crockett when the incident occurred. The 10-year-old girl reported that Majeski called her to him and started to touch her inappropriately on her rear end and on her chest, the affidavit stated.

Majeski was intoxicated when the alleged inappropriate touching occurred, the affidavit stated.

Later than day, Majeski was allegedly on top of the 10-year-old girl when he asked her if she wanted to have sex. He got up from the alleged victim when the child’s mother walked into the room, the affidavit stated.

The alleged victim told her parents that Majeski was scaring her, and she wanted to go to her house.

“She told the parents what the defendant had done to her,” the affidavit stated. ‘The child victim has been consistent in her statement to everyone she has talked to.”

Angela McKnight, of Crockett, is indicted on two counts of aggravated assault. she is accused of stabbing another woman with a steak knife at a Houston County park in July of 2016.

According to a previous report, McKnight stabbed Patricia McCray Bolton because she believed Bolton had called the police on her.

Shonte Latrice Tryon, 27, of Crockett, is charged with injury to a child.

Crockett police arrested Tryon in January after investigating burn injuries of a three-year-old child.

According to a previous report, a detective with the Crockett Police Department was notified by Child Protective Services on Jan. 11 that a 3-year-old girl was taken to the doctor for severe burns on the backs of her legs.

The CPS report stated that Tryon said the 3-year-old girl was with Sandles when she ran around the bed and tripped over a hot iron that was lying on the floor. Tryon told the CPS investigator that the girl fell on the hot iron and that caused the burns on her legs.

Later, the CPD detective and a CPS worker followed up with the child and her parents about the report. Tryon told the authorities that she was when the injuries occurred, an arrest affidavit stated. Sandles told them the same story that had been told to the doctor.

However, when the detective looked at the patterns of the burns on the girl’s legs, he noticed that they seemed to have happened at different times and at different angles, the affidavit stated.

“The iron would not have left multiple burns in random places on her legs if she had only tripped over the iron,” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the alleged accident occurred on Jan. 7, but the child’s parents waited until three days later to take their daughter to a doctor. The doctor told the detective that the child suffered second-degree burns that were blistering by the time he saw the child.

