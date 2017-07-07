Tyler County murder story turned into TV episode

A story that has made headlines in East Texas for the past three years is now being told to America in a new TV episode on Investigation Discovery.

The episode, "Conspiracy of Sinners," will air at 9 p.m. CT on Investigation Discovery Friday night. The show will also be online starting this weekend. The episode kicks off the new season of "Deadly Sins."



The show is a dramatization of the murders of Nathan and Krystal Maddox by four members of the Westfall family back in 2014. The show will have interviews from family, friends and East Texas crime writer John Foxjohn.

The show also stars Hollin Haley. Haley is a Nacogdoches native who is now an actress and model in California. Haley will pay the part of Kristen Westfall.

Background of the Westfall murder case:

