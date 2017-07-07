East Texas EMTs learn critical care

Nine EMTs graduated from a pre-hospital, critical care program Friday. The program is a joint effort of the the Deep East Texas Regional Advisory Council and Apollo Med Flight. It provides 90 hours of training in pre-hospital critical care.

"People are getting sicker, and we're doing more in the field, so instead of just doing the outer layer of the onion, we're getting deeper into the patient care, helping them further down the road, versus just getting them to the hospital," said graduate John Sanchez.

"I've been a paramedic for almost 20 years now, and this is just expanded my knowledge more so, of course, into the critical care, but also it peaked my interest in more research," said graduate Cindy Hilliard

Justine Dean, whose company, Apollo Med Flight, provided training equipment, shared how she employs this type of training in her job as a flight nurse.

"Typically a hospital will give us a call," Dean said. "We'll show up, package the patient. They're usually on ventilators or IV drips. We'll package them to their destination where we drop them off."

The programs instructor Chuck Skinner said this specific training is invaluable.

"Which will allow them for the local hospitals in the region to be expert on equipment, so that physicians and nurse and respiratory therapist both at the sending hospitals and the receiving hospitals will know that these guys have proficiency on taking care of folks between hospitals," Skinner said.

