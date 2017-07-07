HAAS Athletics hosts 1st Annual Independence Day Classic powerlifting meet

The HAAS Athletic gym in Hudson is keeping the Independence day celebrations going this weekend, with a powerlifting meet that's going to have a little bit of everything in it.

It will be a charity inspired meet for their 1st Annual Lufkin Independence Day Classic.

The organizer of the event, Brett Swor, has incorporated a ceremony to honor Lufkin police officers for the work they do. Swor has also worked out for there to be a monster truck at the meet.

For the charity aspect of things, HAAS Athletics has made the powerlifting meet geared towards raising money for the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter in Lufkin. They’ll also look to help get some of their animals adopted. The animal shelter will be on site with pets that you'll be able to adopt on the spot.

“I'm an animal lover and I love powerlifting. Obviously, it's what I do it's what I do,” said Swor. “In the summer time there’s a lot of animals around town just being cast out and they don't last long with the heat. With no food and no water, these animals are not going to survive in this heat. The only place they have to go is the local animals shelters and they're loaded. They're loaded and can't take in much more, so any help goes a long way.”

HAAS Athletics’ Independence Day Classic will be Saturday morning in Hudson where weigh-ins start at 11 a.m. The entry fee is $10. Walk-ups are welcome. Kids 19 years old and under are welcome to participate, and then there will be an open for ages 20 and up.

Spectators get in free but are encouraged to make a donation to the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter if possible.

