Man arrested after aggravated assault in Lufkin

A Lufkin man is in jail after an aggravated assault Saturday morning.

According to Lufkin PD, on Saturday at about 3:49 a.m. officers received a 911 call from a female stating that her husband had displayed a firearm and fired at least one shot at her son in their residence 808 Shermell Dr. in the city of Lufkin.

When officers were responding to the scene Sgt. Malone asked dispatch to tell the caller, Melissa Walker, that if she and her son, Zachary Kennidy, could exit the residence to do so and meet officers at the intersection of Atkinson and Shermell.

The first officers arrived on scene met Melissa at the intersection of Atkinson and Shermell and advised officers that Kennidy was still inside.

Officials said that because the limited call details sounded as if the situation was possibly a hostage scenario, Sgt. Malone directed officers to prepare to set an inner perimeter around the residence with a react and arrest team.

As officers were retrieving additional equipment from their patrol cars, Kennidy exited the house and approached officers. Kennidy confirmed his mother's account and stated that there had been a struggle between him and the suspect.

Kennidy said that the suspect, identified as Walter Earl Walker, Sr, fired one shot from a pistol during the disturbance. Based on the Kennidy's statement there was probable cause to believe that the suspect had committed Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and was still inside the residence.

Sgt. Malone had officers begin an approach on foot to the residence to set an inner perimeter around the house with the hope of initiating communication by phone with the suspect.

As officers began their approach on foot they could see the Walter exit the front door of the house and walked around the D-David side of the residence and then into the wooded around behind the backyard.

According to Lufkin PD, officers were too far away from Walter to detain and arrest him when he was spotted. Officers initially set up a perimeter around the property at 808 Shermell. Within a few minutes, the perimeter was expanded with additional officers.

Once the perimeter was set Sgt. Malone asked Officer Payne who is a level 3 crisis negotiator to attempted phone contact with the suspect. The suspect did not answer Officer Payne's phone calls. Officer Payne also attempted to "loud hail" to the suspect of a PA.

As Officer Wilcox was holding perimeter, Walker exited the residence at 810 Lawnview and was placed under arrest without incident.

Based on Walker’s statement to Officer Casper the pistol was located in the backyard exactly where he said it was.

The recovered pistol was a Makarov make caliber 9x18. When the gun was unloaded for safety reason it was found to have an empty shell casing in the chamber.

Kennidy stated that there was a struggle at the time the shot was fired. Pictures were taken of the gun as it was found. The gun, magazine, and empty shell casing were entered as evidence, according to Lufkin PD.

Walter was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a weapon. He is currently in the Angelina County Jail on a bond of $15,000.

