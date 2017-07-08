Lufkin PD: Woman allegedly offers $20 oral pleasure, arrested

A woman was arrested after allegedly offering to perform sexual acts in Lufkin.

According to Lufkin PD, on Friday at approximately 4:50 p.m., an investigator responded to a call for service on the 2900 block of Whitehouse Dr. of a white female offering motorist driving by 'oral pleasure' for $20.

When the investigator arrived on scene, he located the woman in the area on foot. The investigator immediately observed the female to be intoxicated on some type of narcotics, possibly methamphetamines.

The investigator then asked the female if she had been offering oral pleasure for money. The female, identified as Heather Coker, stated she was not saying or offering anything of that sort.

The investigator observed Coker to not be able to stand still and have a loss of balance while standing still and to be constantly moving her extremities. He observed Coker have dilated pupils, resting nystagmus and she was unable to keep her head still long enough to complete the rest of the tests.

The investigator determined Coker was a danger to herself and others. He placed Coker under arrest for public intoxication, a $500 bond.

Angelina Jail records show that Coker was released on Saturday.

