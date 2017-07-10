Houston County grand jury indicts man suspected of robbing man, taking his car

A Houston County grand jury indicted a Tyler man for robbery and car theft when it met on June 30 in connection to allegations that he asked a 72-year-old man to drive to the remote area of the National Forest, took his wallet, and drove off in the victim’s vehicle in January of 2015.

Stephen Paul Jandes, 43, was indicted on two felony charges - aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was one of 15 people the Houston County grand jury indicted.

East Texas news obtained the list of grand jury indictments Monday.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Jandes was arrested on the charges in Montgomery County on May 16.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a 72-year-old man who told the dispatcher that a known suspect robbed him and then took his vehicle, a press release stated.

Using the 911 locator system, the sheriff's office located the victim in the 1200 block of Forest Service Road 511. Once HCSO deputies found the victim, he told them what had happened.

The victim told the deputies that Jandes asked him to drive to a remote part of the National Forest. Once they were there, Jandes allegedly forced the victim out of the vehicle, took his wallet, and drove off in the victim's vehicle.

Later that afternoon, the vehicle was recovered in the Lufkin area. However, at that time, Jandes still hadn't been located, according to the press release. Arrest warrants were issued for Jandes for aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

