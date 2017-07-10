Affidavit: Buna man beat disabled wife, caused bruising

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 63-year-old Buna man Sunday in allegations that he beat his 73-year-old disabled wife, causing bruising on her upper left arm, her inner knee, and the back of her leg.

Howard Galen Black was arrested and charged with third-degree felony injury to the elderly or the disabled charge.

According to the arrest affidavit, a JCSO deputy was dispatched to Paradise Park in Buna Sunday to check out a report of a possible assault. When the deputy arrived on the scene, a woman told him she was outside when she saw a man, who was later identified as Black, assault his wife by hitting her in the back area.

The witness also explained that the victim is unable to talk and speak for herself because she has had several strokes in the past.

“[The witness] stated that she was very concerned for [the victim’s] life,” the affidavit stated.

After the JCSO deputy spoke to Black, he asked if he could talk to the victim alone. He asked her to nod her head if she could understand him, and she did, the affidavit stated. When the deputy asked the woman if Black had assaulted her earlier that day, she said yes, the affidavit stated.

The victim also allegedly told the JCSO deputy that Black hurt her and that she was in fear for her life. When the deputy asked the woman if she was in fear for her life, she started to cry, the affidavit stated.

“She is unable to take care of herself without assistance,” the affidavit stated.

Before Black was taken to the Jasper County Jail, the JCSO deputy started talking to him about why he was under arrest, and Back told the deputy that his wife is unable to take care of herself and that she would need help if he wasn’t there.

The JCSO deputy then called dispatch and asked them to contact Adult Protective Services and have EMS come pick the woman up. The victim was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital, so she could be checked out, the affidavit stated.

The staff at Jasper Memorial Hospital found that the victim had bruising on the back of her upper left arm, on her inner knee, and on the back of her leg.

