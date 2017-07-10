Lufkin PD body cam video captures events leading up to water rescue of homeless man

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a animal cruelty case involving a malnourished horse that was dumped on a county road and left it with one leg tied to a tree.More >>
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a animal cruelty case involving a malnourished horse that was dumped on a county road and left it with one leg tied to a tree.More >>
The Criminal Investigation Division of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who stole two vehicles from Pro Star Waste in Goodrich early Monday morning.More >>
The Criminal Investigation Division of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who stole two vehicles from Pro Star Waste in Goodrich early Monday morning.More >>
A Houston County grand jury indicted a Tyler man for robbery and car theft when it met on June 30 in connection to allegations that he asked a 72-year-old man to drive to the remote area of the National Forest, took his wallet, and drove off in the victim’s vehicle in January of 2015.More >>
A Houston County grand jury indicted a Tyler man for robbery and car theft when it met on June 30 in connection to allegations that he asked a 72-year-old man to drive to the remote area of the National Forest, took his wallet, and drove off in the victim’s vehicle in January of 2015.More >>
Teams are still searching the Sam Rayburn Reservoir for a missing 57-year-old man after his empty boat was found at Smith Cove in Angelina County Sunday morning.More >>
Teams are still searching the Sam Rayburn Reservoir for a missing 57-year-old man after his empty boat was found at Smith Cove in Angelina County Sunday morning.More >>
A Lufkin Police Department officer’s body camera captured the events leading up to the swift-water rescue of a homeless man who got trapped under the bridge passing through Chestnut Village because of rising water Sunday evening.More >>
A Lufkin Police Department officer’s body camera captured the events leading up to the swift-water rescue of a homeless man who got trapped under the bridge passing through Chestnut Village because of rising water Sunday evening.More >>