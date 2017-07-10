Crews searching Sam Rayburn for possible drowning victim

Teams are still searching the Sam Rayburn Reservoir for a missing 57-year-old man after his empty boat was found at Smith Cove in Angelina County Sunday morning.

Capt. Tom Jenkins with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department said Monday that the boat was found at about 10 a.m. Sunday. Later, a truck and trailer were found at the public boat ramp in Jasper County, which is off Recreational Road 225.

Although authorities do have the man’s name, they’re not releasing it at this time, Jenkins said.

