Polk County Sheriff's Office seeking public's help in locating vehicle theft suspects

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who stole two vehicles from Pro Star Waste in Goodrich early Monday morning.

Detective David Mitchell with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the two suspects stole one employee’s vehicle and got it stuck in the median on U.S. Highway 59. Then they stole another employee’s vehicle and got it bogged down in the median as well.

The two suspects then went down the street to a woman’s house and asked her if she could give them a ride to the Palestine area, Mitchell said. The woman told them no, he added.

At that point, the two suspects left the area.

Anyone who may know the identities of the two suspects is urged to call Mitchell at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810. People who wish to remain anonymous may call Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP. Any information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

