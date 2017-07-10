Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office seeking public's help in animal cruelty case

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a animal cruelty case involving a malnourished horse that was dumped on a county road and left it with one leg tied to a tree.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, NCSO deputies were dispatched out to County Road 732 shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. The post stated that a person who lives in that area was driving by and noticed a horse lying on the ground near the county road’s right of way.

“It appears that someone dumped the horse near the county road and then tied its leg with a strap to a tree and left the animal there,” the Facebook post stated. “We believe this happened between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday night. We are sorry for having to post these pictures, but we are hopeful that someone will identify who owned this horse.”

The post stated that a veterinarian was called to scene to euthanize the horse because it was in such poor health.

“If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 560-7794 or Crime Stoppers at 560-4636,” the NCSO Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.