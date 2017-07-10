Adams Pro Tour tees off Tuesday for First Bank & Trust East Texas Open

Over 150 professional golfers will be teeing off from Lufkin's Crown Colony Country Club on Tuesday in the Adams Pro Tour's First Bank and Trust East Texas Open.

The even marks the third straight year that the tour, that boasts about having the stars of tomorrow, will stop in The Pineywoods. The stars are not just coming from all over, but three local pros hope to defend their home course. taking part in the event are Lufkin's Sam Fidone and Will Griffin.

"I'll block this week off my schedule for as long as they have the tournament here," Fidone said. "I was so excited the first year we had it out here, three years ago now. And yeah it's my dream you know i grew up playing here and its still my favorite course in the world. It's my favorite place to be the people are great. My buddies are back in town now you know we are all out of college so i get to see them and local come out and watch us and support us because its a fun event."

Fidone knows if he is going to win his event he will need to stay ahead of the Texas heat.

"I'm just trying to bear with the heat and work my way around it with the practice schedule," Fidone said. "I'm trying to get out early in the day and get all the work I have to do done before it gets too hot to play that much."

Griffin is also hoping for a home course advantage.

"There are not many places or shots I haven't hit around here so I am very comfortable around this golf course," Griffin said. "The way I prepare is by playing a lot and trying to simulate where I may be which is easy to do since I've hot every spot around here. "

The field will be cut after the first two days of competition. The parings for round one can be viewed here.

