Zavalla hires new police chief

During a city council meeting Monday, the City of Zavalla hired a new police chief.

Chris Wade will now serve the city in this position, along with his current role as fire chief. The previous police chief, Stefani Wade, who is no relation to Chris Wade, resigned in June to pursue other opportunities.

Stefani Wade was the first female police chief in the county.

Chris Wade will be sworn in on Wednesday.



