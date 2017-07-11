Search for possible drowning victim resumes at Sam Rayburn

Tuesday morning, crews resumed their search for a 57-year-old man who went missing on Sam Reservoir over the weekend.

Capt. Tom Jenkins with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said the man did not turn up overnight. He also said that helicopters will be brought in to assist in the ongoing search.

The search teams suspended their search temporarily Monday night. Monday’s search efforts included areas near the Angelina-Jasper county line.

The man’s empty boat was found at Smith Cove in Angelina County at about 10 a.m. Sunday morning, Jenkins said. Later, a truck and trailer were found at the public boat ramp in Jasper County, which is off Recreational Road 225.

A pilot flew over the lake Monday, but nothing was found as a result of the aerial search.

Jenkins said they have the man’s name, but they are not releasing it at this time.

