Nacogdoches' Butcher Boys restaurant ranked No. 1 on 'Top 10 Burger Joints'

Nacogdoches’ very own Butcher Boy’s Smokehouse & Deli earned some serious statewide bragging rights last week.

The restaurant occupies the No. 1 spot in Wide Open Eats’ “10 Best Burger Joints in Texas” list. Butcher Boy’s beat out burger joints in Austin, Corpus Christi, Abilene, and Fort Worth.

“Grilling is a summer staple, and nothing rounds out a hot summer day like an ice-cold beer and a burger straight from the grill,” the Wide Open Eats article states. “There’s just something about the way good burger tastes fresh off the grill in that summer heat that makes everything right with the world.”

The article acknowledges that there are times that people aren’t able to grill on their own.

“For those times when you just want a juicy burger without disappointment, we’ve rounded up the 10 best burger joints in Texas,” the article states.

The Instagram photo of a Butcher Boy’s burger and a side of fried okra has a caption that states, “Delicious #cheeseburger and #friedokra in #nacogdoches!#splurgeday big time!’

“If a classic diner burger with traditionally Southern sides is what your dreams are made of, then this is the place for you,” the article says of Butcher’s Boys. “They’d love nothing more than giving you your dreams on silver - or Styrofoam - plate.”

The other restaurants on the list include:

No. 2: Daddio’s Burgers in Beaumont

No. 3: Rodeo Goat in Fort Worth

No. 4: Blue Sky in Amarillo

No. 5: Heff’s Burgers in Abilene

No. 6: Pino Burger in Laredo

No. 7: Toro Burger Bar in El Paso

No. 8: Freiheit Country Store in New Braunfels

No. 9: The Jackalope in Austin

No. 10: Wallbangers Burgers in Corpus Christi

