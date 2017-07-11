Affidavit: Crockett man stole $6,603 worth of batteries, brake drums, other parts from shop

Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested a 54-year-old man last week in connection to allegations that he stole 26 18-wheeler batteries, brake drums, a hydraulic air jack, an impact wrench and socket set, a jumper cable, and a brake pod from South Side Truck and Trailer Repair.

The items that were stolen had a total value of about $6,603, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Randall Lockhart, of Crockett, was arrested and charged with state-jail felony theft between $2,500 and $30,000.

According to the probable cause affidavit, two Crockett PD officers were dispatched out to check out a theft that occurred at South Side Truck and Trailer Repair on July 7, which is located at 1909 East Loop.

When they got there, the complainant told them he had a pallet of 18-wheeler batteries turn up missing. The complainant told them he went looking for the batteries and found them at Houston County Scrap and Salvage and that he was currently at that location.

The man told authorities that the staff at the scrap yard let him view the batteries, and he was a able to positively identify them as some of the batteries that went missing from his shop.

When the Crockett PD officers spoke to the owner of South Side Truck and Trailer Repair, the man said he stepped outside of his shop to talk to a family member. According to the affidavit, he walked back into the shop to give orders to his employees, he found both the batteries and Lockhart missing.

Later, the Crockett PD officers were able to obtain a copy of the salvage receipts for the batteries that had been sold.

The receipts showed that Lockhart sold 398 pounds worth of batteries as scrap on July 6 and another 452 pounds of batteries on July 7 for a total of $110.50, the affidavit stated. Lockhart had to give a copy of his driver’s license to sell the batteries to the scrap yard, the affidavit stated.

The owner of South Side Truck and Trailer repair said the 26 batteries had an approximate total value of $170. In addition, there was a core charge of $18 for each one, the affidavit stated.

Other items that were stolen from the shop included six brake drums, a hydraulic air jack, a NAPA one-inch air impact wrench and socket set, a set of jumper cables, and a brake pod, the affidavit stated. The stolen items had a total estimated value of $6,603.

