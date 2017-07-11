Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau appoints interim director

From the Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS (News Release) - The Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau board of directors appointed Tony Guidroz as interim executive director during a special July open meeting, effective Monday, July 10.

Guidroz served as director of economic development and marketing tourism for the city of San Saba, Texas, from 2008 to May 2017.

“I am extremely excited to take on the role as interim executive director of the Nacogdoches CVB,” Guidroz said. “I look forward to working with the staff and board to help further the goals and objectives of the organization. I will contribute in every way I can.”

During Guidroz’s appointment, which will not exceed 120 days as directed by the CVB board, a professional search will be conducted for a permanent executive director.

“We are happy to have Tony join our team to help us continue cultivating our success and increasing our momentum,” Dr. Mark Barringer, CVB board chair, said. “We are pleased with the bureau’s recent progress and look forward to future improvements.”

The board announced plans to hire the JDGray Group, an executive recruiting consultancy based in Frisco, Texas, to lead the executive director search.

Additionally, the board moved to approve the Halls, Johnson, McLemore and Redfield, LLP, a Nacogdoches-based certified tax, accounting and business consulting firm, to complete an independent audit of the CVB’s 2016 fiscal year.