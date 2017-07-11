Nacogdoches' Solid Foundation looking for teams for benefit golf tournament

Solid Foundation in Nacogdoches is asking for golf teams to sign up now for a benefit tournament scheduled for this Saturday.

Solid Foundation is a tutoring and enrichment program for Nacogdoches students.

The golf tournament raises money for worthy youth projects, including the ones going on now through the summer months.

"Our director John Cannings has taken several kids to several different camps this summer,” said Jim Boiles, the organizer of the Solid Foundation Golf Tournament. “The Gloria Russell Camp and got another one coming up in August, so there's a lot of activities. Five years ago, we started this golf tournament."

The tournament is a 4-man scramble. It's Saturday at the Pineywoods Country Club, where you should call to sign up. Tee time is at 8:30 a.m. The registration fee is $100 per golfer and it can be paid the day of the tournament.

