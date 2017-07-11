Lufkin's Fidone 5 shots back after day 1 of East Texas open

Lufkin's Sam Fidone is hoping for a surge on Wednesday to put him closer to the lead in the Adams Pro Tour's East Texas Open.

Fidone started the day looking to make a statement on the fast moving greens of Crown Colony Country Club, his home course. Fidone started off with pars on the first two holes. Fidone hit his first sign of trouble on hole 3 with a bogey. He would make up ground though getting back-to-back birdies on hole 6 and 7. He finished the front 9 at -1. He did the exact same on the back 9. Fidone started with a birdie on 10 and then another on 13. He ran into trouble on Hole 15 shooting a bogey on the par 4. He finished his day tied in 16th place with 3 others.

Fidone is joined in the tournament by Will Griffin. Griffin started his day on the back 9. After getting a bogey on 10, Griffin would hit an amazing tee shot over the water on 14 and land just feet from the hole, setting him up for an easy birdie. Two holes later, Griffin would find trouble after going into the trees on 16 and would end up with a bogey on the par 5. He would shoot even through the next 9 holes. He would get a birdie on 8 and then a par on 9. Griffin is currently sitting at even par in 28th place with 10 others

Ryan Baca from Sugerland leads at -7.

The field will be cut at the end of round 2 to the top 42 and ties.

Fidone will tee off in Round two on Wednesday at 8:20 am on Hole 10. Griffin will tee off at 8:30 am on Hole 1.

A full scorecard can be found here.

