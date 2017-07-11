SFA's Walls nominated for 2017 Allstate AFCA GoodWorks Team

SFA's, senior defensive back, Marlon Walls is already getting honors before he steps on the field.

The Pearland native has been announced as one of 146 nominees for the 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. According to an official press release, Walls stood out for reading to local elementary school students on Fridays during the season, serving as a Nutrition and Life Skills Advocate, speaking with elementary school students about the importance of exercise and nutrition and helping to move heavy household appliances and furniture for local elderly citizens.

From the 146 nominees, a final roster of 22 award recipients - comprised of 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision and 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the NAIA - will be unveiled in September.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.