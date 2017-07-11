Texas Brotherhood ride rolls through East Texas

Motorist hitting the roads around Lufkin shared the pavement with a group of men and woman riding on a mission.

Today the Texas Brotherhood Ride came through Lufkin to honor those that died and recognize first responders. The group is riding almost 500 miles between Dallas and Baton Rouge. This ride hits close to home for Houston firefighter, Rob Hyatt. He said he's riding in remembrance of his two friends that died in a house fire back in 2009.

"It means a lot with all these towns that have come out," Hyatt said. "Whether it is a place we have stayed, a place we stopped to get a drink on this hot sunny day. We are seeing the good of people out there and we can't do this ride without communities like Lufkin who come out and support us."

The group hopes to finish their ride by arriving in Baton Rouge on Friday.

