Chester man accepts six-year plea deal for kicking PCSO deputy, hitting jailer

A 62-year-old Chester man accepted a plea bargain deal of six years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for kicking or punching a woman’s door in and then fighting with Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies as they tried to put him in a patrol unit.

Roy Lee Johnson appeared in Polk County judicial district court Monday for a plea hearing. As part of the plea bargain deal, he pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony assault of a public servant.

Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon said each of the assault of a public servant charges carried a possible punishment range of two to 10 years in prison. He said the charges stemmed from a Feb. 12, 2017, incident that occurred while Johnson was being arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass.

“The allegation was that he kicked a Polk County deputy as he was being arrested and later struck a jailer with his hand as he was being booked into the Polk County Jail,” Hon said. “He received a six-year prison sentence (concurrent) on both charges.”

Hon said Nicole Washington served as the prosecutor on the case,

Johnson is still being held in the Polk County Jail two counts of third-degree felony assault of a public servant, a misdemeanor criminal trespass of a habitation charge, and a misdemeanor motion to revoke probation for theft charge.

According to the arrest affidavit, a PCSO corporal was dispatched to a home on Barlow Road in reference to suspicious activity.

When the PCSO corporal got to the scene, the complainant told him that Johnson, her neighbor came to her house while she was trying to get into her bath and kicked or punched her front door open, the affidavit stated. The woman told the corporal that the door was locked and secure when she went to take a bath.

The complainant told the PCSO corporal that Johnson had never been allowed in her house and said that she wanted to press charges against him.

A shortly time later, the PCSO corporal found Johnson at his home on Johnson Road. When the corporal talked to Johnson, he said the sand pit was going to blow up and ran to a shed on the property.

The PCSO corporal was joined by another deputy who showed up to assist.

The affidavit stated that the corporal couldn’t speak to Johnson because he wasn’t making any sense.

Johnson was arrested for criminal trespass of a habitation. While the PCSO deputies were putting Johnson in the back of a patrol unit, he started resisting them, the affidavit stated. Johnson allegedly kicked one deputy in the right side of his face.

Eventually, the PCSO deputies got Johnson secured in the back of the patrol unit, and he was taken to the county jail.

