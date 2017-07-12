Lufkin native Coutee named to preseason All-Big 12 team

Former Lufkin Panther and current Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee has been named to the preseason All-Big 12 football team.

The list was released Wednesday and is voted on by media representatives who cover the league.

The 5-foot-11 junior joins teammate Clayton Hatfiled, a placekicker, as the only Red Raiders on the team.

According to the Texas Tech website, Coutee ranked 51st in receiving yards per game (74.2), 60th for receiving yards (890), 68th in receiving touchdowns (7) and 92nd for receptions per game (4.6) in the NCAA during his sophomore season.

